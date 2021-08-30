Biofuels Market Insights and Forecast To 2025 Explored In Latest Research- Caramuru, Louis Dreyfus, Jinergy, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Cargill, Biopetrol, Neste Oil Rotterdam

The Global Biofuels Market Report 2021-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide a detailed description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Biofuels data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

In 2020, the global Biofuels market size was US$ 69400 million and it is expected to reach US$ 95940 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

Top Companies in the Global Biofuels Market: Infinita Renovables, Caramuru, Louis Dreyfus, Jinergy, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Cargill, Biopetrol, Neste Oil Rotterdam, Ital Green Oil, Renewable Energy Group, Longyan Zhuoyue, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Ag Processing, Hebei Jingu Group, Elevance, ADM, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, RBF Port Neches, Glencore, Shandong Jinjiang, Diester Industries, and Others.

Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed. They include bioethanol (made from sugars and starch) and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil). Second-generation biofuels are under development and will be derived from non-food plant matter such as crop residues and agricultural or municipal wastes. They include bioethanol made from cellulosic materials such as straw or wood.

The two most widely used types of biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel, so this report only focuses on bioethanol and biodiesel.

United States is the largest Biofuels market with about 54% market share. South America is follower, accounting for about 28% market share.

The key players are Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, Cargill, Ital Green Oil, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus, Renewable Energy Group, RBF Port Neches, Ag Processing, Elevance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Caramuru, Jinergy, Hebei Jingu Group, Longyan Zhuoyue, Shandong Jinjiang etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 13% market share.

This report segments the Global Biofuels Market on the basis of Types are:

Ethanol

Bio-Diesel

On the basis of Application, the Global Biofuels Market is segmented into:

Starch

Sugar

Lignocellulosic

Plant Oil & Animal Fats

Miscellaneous

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

