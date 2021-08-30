Biometric ID Card Market  Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-HID Global (ASSA ABLOY AB), X Infotech, Toppan Gravity, THALES, Semlex Group, Iris Corporation Berhad, Veridos, IDEMIA, Cryptovision, De La Rue, Entrust, Infineon Technologies & Others

The paper goes through major growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in great detail. This research can help market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants obtain a better understanding of the industry and determine what actions to take to gain a competitive advantage. The report identifies important factors that are propelling worldwide Biometric ID Card market expansion. These insights aid market participants in developing strategies for gaining market share. The Biometric ID Card market restraints were also identified in the study. Market participants can use insights on opportunities to help them take the next step by assessing the potential in underserved areas.

Top key players: HID Global (ASSA ABLOY AB), X Infotech, Toppan Gravity, THALES, Semlex Group, Iris Corporation Berhad, Veridos, IDEMIA, Cryptovision, De La Rue, Entrust, ● Infineon Technologies, MONET+, NetSeT Global Solutions, SPS

Over the forecast period, the worldwide biometric ID cards market is expected to rise significantly. A biometric ID card combines fingerprint sensors with a chip to verify the cardholder’s identification during purchases in a secure and simple manner. Before beginning a transaction, the chip’s sensor allows users to authenticate transactions using their fingerprints. Because the information processing takes place within the cards, retailers do not need to provide a Personnel Identification Number (PIN) during the transaction. Because of its features, such as high security and fast payment processing, biometric ID cards are likely to become more popular.

Biometric ID Card Market , By Type: National ID, Digital ID

Biometric ID Card Market , By Application: Healthcare, Transport, Government, Education, Others

The biometric ID card market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa based on region (MEA). Over the projection period, North America is expected to become the largest regional market. Several significant biometric payment card providers are based in North America. Tag Systems, for example, established cooperation with Zwipe in March 2021 to offer new biometric payment cards to customers in North America and Europe.

