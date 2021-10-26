Biometrics Technologies Market Size, In-Depth Assessment, CAGR, Demand, and Opportunity Analysis 2027 with Aware Inc., BIO-key International, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Gemalto NV

Biometrics identification technologies are being used in airports to verify the identity of passengers and staff. Presently more than 800 million biometric passports are in circulation worldwide. In hospitals, various types of biometric technologies such as fingerprint, face recognition, palm recognition, and iris recognition are being used to identify patients, staff, custom access control, and other such applications. In the past decade, with increasing penetration of mobile biometrics in devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc., the demand for biometrics technologies is growing at an impressive rate owing to the enhanced security and convenience offered by these technologies.

The North America Biometrics Technologies Market report offers a close summary of the key segments within the market. The quickest & slowest growing market segments are lined during this report. This analysis report covers the expansion prospects of the market based on end-users.

Following are the Top North America Biometrics Technologies Leading Manufacturers –

• Aware Inc.

• BIO-key International, Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Gemalto NV

• IDEMIA

• ImageWare Systems, Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Precise Biometrics AB

• Suprema Inc.

• Secunet Security Networks AG

Table of Contents

North America Biometrics Technologies Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter1 Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter2 North America Biometrics Technologies Overview

Chapter3 Market Analysis by Application

Chapter4 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter6 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter9 North America Biometrics Technologies Forecast

Chapter10 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter12 Market Effect Factors Analysis

