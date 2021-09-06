Bitcoin ATM Market is expected 56.9% CAGR in the forecast period 2027 Bitcoin ATM market is valued at USD 7.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 642 million at a CAGR of 56.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Bitcoin ATM market is valued at USD 7.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 642 million at a CAGR of 56.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Scenario

The bitcoins are not paper like money instead they are created and held electronically in computers for use and hence they are called as cryptocurrency or virtual currency. As this is the virtual currency, the rise in digitisation in the developing countries will be the driving factor for the growth of the bitcoin ATM market.

The ATM companies are installing bitcoin ATMs in restaurants, bars, general stores and gas stations which is also an opportunity as well as driving factor for the bitcoin ATM market. The international monetary conditions and the fluctuations in the regulations will be the most important driving factor for the bitcoin ATM market. As bitcoin is a virtual currency also called cryptocurrency there is lack of awareness and technical understanding about the bitcoin and hence this will be the restraining factor for the bitcoin ATM market.

Segmentation:

Bitcoin ATM market is segmented on the basis of type and automated teller machine hardware. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Bitcoin ATM market on the basis of type has been segmented as one way and two way.

Based on automated teller machine hardware, bitcoin ATM market has been segmented into display, printers and QR scannes.

The major players covered in the Bitcoin ATM Market report are:

The major players covered in the bitcoin ATM market report are GENERAL BYTES, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, COVAULT, Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Bitxatm, Orderbob, RUSbit, Mainstreet Automaten GmbH, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Bitcoin ATM Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Bitcoin ATM Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Bitcoin ATM Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Bitcoin ATM Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Bitcoin ATM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Bitcoin ATM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Bitcoin ATM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Bitcoin ATM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Bitcoin ATM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Bitcoin ATM Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

