Bitumen Membranes Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth-Shell Bitumen, Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy Corporation etc.

Bitumen membranes are designed to provide protection to commercial and residential buildings. They are made of organic liquids which are highly viscous, sticky and waterproof. Bitumen membranes are used as a roofing system on nearly flat or flat roofs to avoid any leakage and to shift water off the roof.Bauder group is a Europe based company engaged in manufacturing water-proofing membranes and offers a wide range of styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) modified bitumen based solutions for different projects. They aim at producing products with strong ageing & weathering resistance along with low temperature flexibility to match the North European climatic conditions. Bauder`s products include bitumen underlayers, capping sheets and vapor control layers.

The prime objective of this Bitumen Membranes report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Shell Bitumen, Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy Corporation, Icopal, Bauder group, Nynas AB

The global Bitumen Membranes market was valued at 2265.22 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.79% from 2020 to 2027.

By Types:
APP
SBS
SEBS

By Applications:
Damp-proofing
Water-proofing
Sealing
Rust-proofing
Joint and Crack Filling

By Region: 

 North America (U.S., Canada)
 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)
 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
 Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Bitumen Membranes industry and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the Bitumen Membranes.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

– Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

