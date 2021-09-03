Bitumen Membranes Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth-Shell Bitumen, Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy Corporation etc.

Bitumen membranes are designed to provide protection to commercial and residential buildings. They are made of organic liquids which are highly viscous, sticky and waterproof. Bitumen membranes are used as a roofing system on nearly flat or flat roofs to avoid any leakage and to shift water off the roof.Bauder group is a Europe based company engaged in manufacturing water-proofing membranes and offers a wide range of styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) modified bitumen based solutions for different projects. They aim at producing products with strong ageing & weathering resistance along with low temperature flexibility to match the North European climatic conditions. Bauder`s products include bitumen underlayers, capping sheets and vapor control layers.

The prime objective of this Bitumen Membranes report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Shell Bitumen, Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy Corporation, Icopal, Bauder group, Nynas AB

The global Bitumen Membranes market was valued at 2265.22 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.79% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

APP

SBS

SEBS

By Applications:

Damp-proofing

Water-proofing

Sealing

Rust-proofing

Joint and Crack Filling

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

