Blackmail victim | Amnesty is concerned about two businessmen arrested in Egypt

Blackmail victim | Amnesty is concerned about two businessmen arrested in Egypt

(Beirut) Amnesty International said Monday it was concerned about the health of an agri-food chef who had been detained in Egypt for almost a year under conditions “similar to torture” and who, according to the NGO, refused to sell his company to the state for sale .

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 1:57 pm

The founder and majority shareholder of Juhayna, Egypt’s largest producer of dairy products and fruit juices, Safouan Thabet, 75, was arrested in December 2020 and has been in preventive detention since then, according to the London-based NGO. The courts have not published any indictments.

According to the Egyptian state newspaper al-Ahram, he is accused of “being a member of a terrorist organization and financing it”. Wrong, Amnesty replies, that he was arrested at the family business “for resisting security officials who asked him to transfer his property to him”.

In February 2021, according to Amnesty, his son and company boss Seif Thabet, 40, was arrested for the same reasons.

Locked up and isolated

The two men, accused by the authorities of being close to the Muslim Brotherhood, are in pre-trial detention and “indefinitely in solitary confinement,” the human rights NGO said.

The Brotherhood of the Muslim Brotherhood is classified as “terrorist” by the Egyptian authorities.

Amnesty said it was concerned for the health of Safouan Thabet, who “suffers from stomach ulcers, cholesterol, liver and joint problems” and to whom “the prison administration refuses to provide regular food, medicine and clothing”.

Egypt “has a long history of using false counterterrorism to quell political disagreements and is now using the same tactics to target businessmen who oppose its arbitrary seizures.

Philip Luther, Amnesty Manager for the Middle East and North Africa.

The NGO, which had access to three sources near Juhayna and court documents, said the two men had been asked to transfer their shares to a “state facility” prior to their arrest.

After her arrest, several Juhayna drivers were “arrested” […] even arrested, ”according to Amnesty.

60,000 prisoners of conscience in Egypt

According to the NGO, Safouan Thabet’s name appears on a list of 1,500 people who are considered “terrorists” and are therefore excluded from travel and access to their assets.

In 2020, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the state to focus on milk production, while pro-government media called for the nationalization of Juhayna, Amnesty recalls.

More than 60,000 prisoners of conscience are held in Egypt, a country that is regularly confronted with the issue of freedom, according to NGOs.