Bleaching Powder Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

Bleaching powder, or calcium hypochlorite, refers to an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula Ca(OCl)2. It is a white granular solid with a strong chlorine-like odor and is non-combustible, toxic, and irritating to the skin. Bleaching powder can be utilized in water purification and treatment and as an ingredient in agrochemicals, house cleaners & detergents, pulp & paper industry, etc.

The rising demand for fresh water for agricultural uses, drinking purposes, etc., is primarily driving the bleaching powder market. The increase in wastewater due to significant growth in the industrial sector is encouraging the adoption of bleaching powder for disinfecting water, which is catering to the global market.

Additionally, there is an elevating product demand from the pulp and paper industry as a bleaching agent for wood pulp for manufacturing printing and writing paper. This is further contributing to the growth of the market. Several other factors, such as the utilization of bleaching powder in the cosmetics industry in hair dyes and teeth whiteners and as a stain remover in households, are expected to fuel the global bleaching powder market in the coming years.

