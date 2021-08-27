Blood Bank Market 2021 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2027 | By Top 10 Players -Canadian Blood Services, Biomã©Rieux, Bd, Alphacord, Americaâ€™S Blood Centers

The primary function of blood banks is to collect, handle, test, store, and distribute whole blood and blood products. Furthermore, the obtained blood or blood products are thoroughly analyzed and processed, resulting in high blood costs. Whole blood, red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are stored in blood banks for a limited length of time, depending on the results of the testing procedure. They also offer delivery services to hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, pharmaceutical firms, research institutes, and other businesses. Healthcare practitioners are currently favoring packed red blood cells over whole blood during blood transfusions.

Canadian Blood Services, Biomã©Rieux, Bd, Alphacord, Americaâ€™S Blood Centers, Carter Blood Care, Bloodworks Northwest, Cerus, Life South Community Blood Centers, Memorial Blood Centers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, Abbott, Community Blood Service Of Illinois, Immucor, Ortho-Clinical, Beckman Coulter, Haemonetics, New York Blood Center, Vitalant, Terumo Bct, American Red Cross, & Others.

The worldwide blood bank market is growing due to an increase in the frequency of hematological disorders and an increase in accidents. Furthermore, the expansion of the blood bank market is aided by an increase in the number of senior populations and a high need for safe blood due to the high incidence of transfusion transmissible diseases throughout the world. However, rising blood wastage and rigorous rules and regulations are expected to stifle the expansion of the blood bank industry. Blood transfusion, on the other hand, is projected to provide considerable profit potential for market participants in emerging countries.

Blood Bank Industry – Segmentation:

Blood Bank industry -By Application:

Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinics & Nursing homes, Others

Blood Bank industry – By Product:

Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, White Blood Cells

The blood bank market is examined in South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. Given a large number of blood donations, high costs of blood procurement and testing, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and low prevalence of infections transmitted through transfusion, Europe held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for the highest share, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

