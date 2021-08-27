Blowing Agents market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2027

A detailed report on Global Blowing Agents providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Blowing Agents , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Blowing agents are light in weight, heat insulation, and electrical induction chemical substances that are used to generate the gas that is used in expanding of plastics, rubber, and ceramics to create foam. The global blowing agents are expected to witness substantial growth owing to increasing demand from end-use industries such as construction, packaging, and automotive. The product is primarily used in the aforementioned end-use industries as adhesives, exhibiting superior properties including improved acoustics, heat & electric insulation, elasticity, and lightweight.

Top Key Players in Blowing Agents market: DuPont, Arkema, S.A., Honeywell, International, Inc., Solvay, S.A., Foam, Supplies, Inc., AkzoNobel, NV, Haltermann, GmbH, Linde, AG, Americhem, and, HARP, International, Ltd.

Regional Analysis For Blowing Agents Market:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Blowing Agents market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Blowing agents are widely used across a number of application in the construction industry including acoustics, heat & electric insulation, and shock absorbers. Furthermore, rising infrastructure development in Asia Pacific coupled with supportive government initiatives, in emerging economies such as India, is fueling growth of the market. For instance, in 2016, the Indian government announced plans to invest US$ 376.53 billion to improve the infrastructure, roads, transport facility, and shipping over of the following three years. Encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region is likely to propel the construction industry in the region, which in turn is expected to increase demand for blowing agents in the near future.

Demand for blowing agent products by the automobile industry, is rapidly rising due to the weight reduction property of the agents that are useful for acoustic application. As the demand for products of the automobile industry is increasing, the demand for light is a major factor fueling market growth. The global automobile industry produced over 90 million cars and commercial vehicles in 2015, which is expected to increase significantly over the following five years owing to strong indicators in Asia Pacific. These trends coupled with rising efforts to improve fuel efficiency by reducing the overall weight of automobiles, is expected to have a positive impact on growth.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global for Blowing Agents market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Blowing Agents Market.

Detailed market analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

