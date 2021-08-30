Body Scrub Market 2021 Rising Trend, Demand, Global Opportunity and Business Outlook – Loreal, Procter & Gamble, The Body Shop, Lancome Paris

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 Body Scrub Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Body Scrub Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Body Scrub market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global body scrub market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Body Scrub market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Top Key Players in the Global Body Scrub Market: Loreal, – Procter & Gamble, – The Body Shop, – Lancome Paris, – Estee Lauder, – Home & body Co., – BlissWorld Inc., – 3LAB.com

Key Market Trends

Paraben Free Skin Care Products are Gaining Potential Market

The growing awareness towards a perfect body appearance has changed the mindset of the people. With the popularization of organic products, the synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are no more regarded to be safe for use. Just 35% of beauty products contain parabens, down nearly 7 points over the last two years. Though many skin-care markets still derive a significant share of sales from products with parabens and many other undesirable ingredients, the shift to paraben-free is highly noticeable. Over the last two years, facial cosmetics have gone from just 43% paraben-free to 54% and the figures are expected to decline further in the upcoming future.

Online Retail Stores are Promoting the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific market is heavily inclined towards the use of skincare products, including the frequent use of scrubs, because of the highly sensitive skin. Based on research, it has been concluded that Asia-Pacific accounts for 37% of the population browsing for skincare products on the internet. Internet penetration in India and China, which accommodate a huge population, is the prime reason for the rising e-commerce in the region. Korean scrubbing rituals have typically been embraced by few Westerners, including Hollywood celebrities, probably due to exfoliation effectiveness. Jjimjilbang is a Korean combination of a bathhouse, sauna, and spa rolled into one which is common in South Korea. These places are often visited by tourists who have a desire to experience the traditional Korean scrubbing. Coffee scrubs have been gaining popularity over the past couple of years in the region. For instance, Mandy T, an Asian brand, uses caffeine from the Arabic coffee granules to reinvigorate the skin.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

