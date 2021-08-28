Bolsonaro says he has three options: prison, death, or victory

(Brasilia) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he had three alternatives for his near future: “Locked up, dead or victorious” during a meeting with evangelicals during a visit to Goiania in the center of the country.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 5:22 pm

“I have three options for my future: to be locked in, to be dead, or to be victorious. You can be sure that the first alternative does not exist. I’m doing the right thing and I don’t owe anyone, ”said the president, who is running for re-election in 2022, according to statements reported in the local press.

In the context of tension with the judiciary, the President again attacked the Federal Court of Justice (STF) and the Higher Electoral Court (TSE) and warned: “No one here on earth will intimidate me”.

Jair Bolsonaro suffered a setback on Wednesday when the President of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, rejected his motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against Alexandre de Moraes, one of the 11 STF judges and a member of the TSE.

The dispute began a few months ago, particularly because Bolsonaro questioned the legitimacy of the Brazilian electronic voting system, which has existed since 1996.

“Buy a rifle”

The Supreme Court has opened several investigations against the head of state.

Earlier this month, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the president to be investigated for “defamation” and “inciting crimes”.

The TSE also involved the president in an investigation launched by the STF in 2019 into crimes and threats against several of its judges.

On Friday, before going to Goiania, Jair Bolsonaro urged the population to arm themselves: “Everyone has to buy a rifle. An armed people will never be enslaved, ”he said.

And as inflation is a growing concern in the country, he added, “I know it’s expensive. An idiot might say “You have to buy beans”. My boy, if you don’t want to buy a gun, don’t worry about those who want to buy one ”.

On Saturday morning, the president in the state capital Goiás walked without a mask between a crowd of supporters in front of the temple, according to pictures on his social networks.

From the stage he then called on the evangelicals – who were instrumental in his election – to take part in the support demonstrations planned for September 7th, the day to commemorate Independence Day.