Bolsonaro son positive for COVID-19 after UN meeting

(Brasilia) MP Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, announced on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the third case of contamination of the Brazilian delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 4:32 pm

“I feel good and have started treatment,” the 37-year-old MP wrote on Twitter, who questioned the health passport requirements imposed by certain cities in Brazil such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

“We know the vaccines were being developed faster than normal. I received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and contracted COVID-19. Does that mean the vaccine is useless? No. But I think this is another argument against the health pass, ”he said.

Another member of the Brazilian delegation to the United Nations, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, was also infected with the virus. He tested positive after the general assembly in New York and had to stay in quarantine in a hotel in the American metropolis.

The first case was a diplomat who arrived in New York the day before the Brazilian President.

Jair Bolsonaro without a mask in New York

Unvaccinated against COVID-19, Jair Bolsonaro was seen without a mask several times during his stay in New York.

On Sunday evening, shortly after arriving in the United States, photos posted on social media by two ministers showed the far-right president eating pizza on the street. A joke that the Brazilian media attributes to his denial of the vaccine, which prevented him from having the health passport required to enter restaurants.

Jair Bolsonaro has been back in Brazil since Wednesday and is in solitary confinement in his official residence in the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia because he had contact with Minister Queiroga.

This weekend he has to undergo a new PCR test: If the result is negative, he can resume his normal activities.