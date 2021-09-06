Bone Densitometer Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bone Densitometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bone densitometer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market/requestsample

A bone densitometer, or DXA device, refers to a machine that uses minimum ionizing radiation to measure and analyze bone damage. It also measures calcium and other mineral content in the bone, thereby mitigating any risk of osteoporotic fractures. DXA devices can be categorized into the central, which checks the spine and hip bone density, and the peripheral, that measures bone density in wrists, fingers and heels. A bone densitometer is used in a standardized osteoporosis diagnosis procedure based on its simplified functionality and shorter diagnosis duration.

The rising geriatric population, along with the high occurrence of bone-related ailments, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of fragility fracture injuries among individuals is augmenting the demand for these devices. Additionally, these devices play a crucial role in the diagnosis of osteoporosis and osteopenia, leading to the extensive utilization of bone densitometer for testing bone density in several hospitals and healthcare clinics.  Moreover, several technological advancements in DXA scanners have led to the emergence of innovative devices for an accurate and reliable diagnosis. In the coming years, the growing investments in the upgradation of healthcare infrastructures are expected to fuel the global market for bone densitometer.

Bone Densitometer Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the bone densitometer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Ampall Co. Ltd.
  • BeamMed Ltd.
  • Diagnostic Medical Systems Group
  • Echolight S.P.A
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Medonica Co. Ltd.
  • Scanflex Healthcare AB
  • Swissray Global Healthcare Holding Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the bone densitometer market on the basis of device type, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Device Type:

  • Axial Bone Densitometers
  • Peripheral Bone Densitometers

Breakup by Technology:

  • Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA)
  • Single X-Ray Absorptiometry (SXA)
  • Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)
  • Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Osteoporosis and Osteopenia Diagnosis
  • Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis
  • Body Composition Measurement
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
  • Diagnostics & Imaging Centers
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market

Key highlights of the report:            

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

