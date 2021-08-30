Booming Growth in Digital Asset Management Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2025 with different segments, Key players

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 Digital Asset Management Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Digital Asset Management Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Digital Asset Management market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The digital asset management market was valued at USD 1663.78 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9255.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.1%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Digital Asset Management market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Click the link to Get a Free Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745275/digital-asset-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Digital Asset Management Market: – Adobe Systems Incorporated, – Canto Inc., – CELUM GmbH, – Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., – Oracle Corporation, – Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., – OpenText Corporation, – QBNK Holding AB, – Aprimo LLC (ADAM Software), – Bynder(Webdam Inc.), – Dell Technologies, – MediaBeacon Inc., – Widen Enterprises Inc., – IBM Corporation

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019 – HPE announced a universal translator for the Intelligent Edge, with its investment in PubNub, HPE hopes to bring new Intelligent Edge capabilities to the enterprise. Working together, the company is projecting to expand PubNubs technology and value to a wider range of industries and applications.

– March 2019 – At Adobe Summit, Adobe and Microsoft revealed about Open Data Initiative (ODI) with the ambition of helping customers to create new connections across previously siloed data, more seamlessly garner intelligence, and ultimately better serve brands with an improved view of their customer interactions.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions is Expected to Drive the Digital Asset Management Market

– With the increasing adoption of various technologies, like artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and cloud-based DAMs, are widely used. The AI use cases for DAM include optical character recognition, speech recognition, and facial recognition. This has propelled the demand for cloud applications, which is growing continuously.

– Various companies, such as Cognizant Technology Solutions, MediaBeacon, and Bynder are into cloud-based digital asset management and helping the market to grow rapidly, as a majority of the end users are looking for cloud-based solutions.

– There is an additional benefit by having cloud deployments for DAM, such as the digital media content can be made accessible to everyone and can be delivered easily across an enterprise. For instance, Bynder, which is a cloud DAM provider focused on sync and share services, while managing very large (multi-gigabyte and terabyte) files.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquiry for best Discount here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745275/digital-asset-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Digital Asset Management Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Asset Management Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Key questions answered

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Digital Asset Management market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Digital Asset Management market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Digital Asset Management market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Purchase this Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091745275?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 5 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com