Booming Growth in Video as a Service (VaaS) Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2025 with different segments, Key players

The Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Video as a Service (VaaS) market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The video as a service (VaaS) market was valued at USD 718.55 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4067.2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 33.79% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Video as a Service (VaaS) market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Top Key Players in the Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., – Huawei Technologies Co., Limited, – Adobe Systems, – Interoute Communications Limited, – Polycom, Inc., – Avaya, Inc., – Vidyo, Inc., – BlueJeans Network, – Applied Global Technologies, LLC, – AVI-SPL, Inc.

Industry News and Updates:

– Jan 2019 – Cisco announced an intent to acquire singularity networks. The Cisco Crosswork Network Automation software portfolio helps service providers automate their networks. It will help to provide reliable, timely, and actionable information about whats happening in the network 24/7 to deliver premium networked experiences in applications like audio and video.

– May 2019 – At the 2019 World Conference on Ultra HD Video (4K/8K) Industry, Huawei released its all-optical network architecture for ultra-high definition (UHD) video services. This architecture will help build a simplified network with gigabit access, E2E optical hard pipe, and intelligent O&M. It aims to enable a premium UHD video service experience and promote prosperity in the UHD video industry.

Key Market Trends

Network Management Platform to Drive the Market Demand

– As the number of advanced applications continues to expand, importance of managing and monitoring the network increases. The video business is growing faster and Network Function Cloudification (NFC) enables carriers to shift their content distribution networks (CDNs), session border controllers (SBCs), storage, computing, and other functions into the cloud, where one can flexibly scale up network elements and processing to handle the sudden spikes of video services.

– Network provider provides video system health monitoring services to some of the largest retail, banking and transportation organizations in the world. Cloud-based Insight platform gives convenient online access to video network health information, network visibility, asset control, and SLA (service level agreement) performance management.

– Virtual reality, augmented reality, and holograms will become increasingly common, and they will demand even faster networks, with ultra-low latency. Huawei is innovating services and network solutions, which will help carriers build video networks that are cost-effective, high-bandwidth, and highly scalable, because Huawei want to embrace the video era together with telecom carriers.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

