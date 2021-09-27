Border with Belarus: Poland wants to extend the state of emergency

Minsk / Warsaw (dpa) – Poland wants to extend the state of emergency at the EU’s external border with Belarus by 60 days. The reason is the illegal entry of migrants from the neighboring country. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said he would suggest that the cabinet ask the president for the extension.

The situation at the border is serious. “There are a number of provocative incidents involving Belarusian forces in uniform and attempts to violate the integrity of our border.”

The government in Warsaw accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of bringing refugees from crisis areas to the EU’s external border in an organized manner. Lukashenko announced in late May that Minsk would no longer prevent migrants from continuing to travel to the EU – in response to tougher Western sanctions against the former Soviet republic. He said on Monday that the migrants had used visa-free entry into Belarus to travel to Germany, France and the UK.

On September 2, Poland declared a state of emergency over a three-kilometer-wide strip along the border for an initial period of 30 days. Journalists and representatives of humanitarian organizations are not allowed to enter. Parliament must accept an extension. More recently, several people have died in the border area.

Lukashenko: “Course of confrontation” with Belarus

Kaminski says there have been more than 9,400 attempts to cross the border illegally since the beginning of August. A transfer was avoided in approximately 8,200 cases. About 1,200 refugees were taken to guarded reception camps. Among a group of 200 migrants, evidence was found in 50 people that they had ties to Islamist or criminal organizations. “These are young combat-trained men who had participated in armed formations in the Middle East,” Kaminski said.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said more soldiers could be sent to the border. There are currently 2,500 soldiers, 4,000 border guards and 600 police officers on duty there.

Lukashenko rejected a responsibility. The situation is exacerbated by the actions of border guards in neighboring countries, the 67-year-old said in the capital Minsk. He referred to a “very unfavorable situation” at the border with the EU. Lukashenko claimed that neighboring states had embarked on a path of confrontation with Belarus.

According to him, Belarus is taking care of 32 migrants stranded at the border for two months. “You don’t want to stay in Belarus. They insist on going to Germany. “