Boron Fertilizers Market Growth Analysis Till 2028 | Eti Maden, MCC Russian Bor, Minera Santa Rita S.R.L
The boron fertilizers market in APAC, is expected to reach US$ 1,560.69 million by 2028 from US$ 895.58 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Asia-Pacific continent comprises of several developing and developed economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, among others. The increased concern about soil profile and nutritional balance, as well as increased demand for high yield, are expected to drive the boron fertilizers market in the region. Boron fertilizers demand growth in emerging economies is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the boron fertilizers industry in the near future. Also, growing need for exotic fruits and vegetables is the major factor driving the growth of the APAC boron fertilizers market.
APAC Boron Fertilizers Market -Company Profiles
- Eti Maden
- MCC Russian Bor
- Minera Santa Rita S.R.L
- Quimical Tierra
- Rose Mill Co.
- Valagro S.P.A.
- Yara
APAC Boron Fertilizers Market Segmentation
APAC Boron Fertilizers Market -By Source
- Boric Acid
- Borax
- Others
APAC Boron Fertilizers Market -By Application
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Cereals and Grains
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
