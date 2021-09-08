Bottlenecks in the UK can also be seen in supermarkets

(London) Tight shelves in some shops, empty shelves in others: there are also bottlenecks in British companies in supermarkets, consequences of the pandemic and Brexit.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 11:27 am

Olivier DEVOS Agence France-Presse

“We had already decided to reduce our inventory because of COVID-19, but now we have difficulties getting certain products because they are simply not available,” says Satyan Patel, manager of a convenience store in central London.

Behind him is his little shop lined up with half-empty shelves. “Last week I ran out of Coca Cola. I haven’t had any large bottles of Evian for three weeks, ”he lists. “There is no trade without goods. Nobody comes into the store with empty shelves like this one. ”

UK businesses have been plagued by supply problems for several months that could weigh on the economic recovery.

While they are not specific to the UK, while the pandemic has disrupted supply chains everywhere, they are exacerbated in the country by the effects of Brexit, which is making it difficult for European workers to enter.

Many of them returned to their country of origin during the pandemic and some did not return. For example, there would be a shortage of 100,000 truck drivers who are sorely lacking to transport goods across the country.

Not far from Mr Patel’s shop, a supermarket seems to be better stocked. Only the drinks department seems to be a little less crowded. But appearances are deceptive, because according to Toma, a 22-year-old saleswoman who prefers to only reveal her first name, all supplies are on the shelf.

“We have nothing in our reserves,” she describes. “We have bottlenecks” in all departments, “sometimes we only receive limited quantities. We don’t even have water anymore! ”

Customer concerns

If those bottlenecks started with the pandemic, they have worsened since Brexit went into effect on Jan. 1, she said. And she notes some concern from customers who begin to question sellers “and sometimes blame us for the shortcomings of certain products.”

A few kilometers further, in a hypermarket in southeast London, there is hardly any mineral water on the shelves and the milk bottles seem to have been robbed.

According to the UK’s largest employers’ association, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), “it would take at least 18 months to train enough truck drivers” to end the supply problems. The organization calls on the government to be more flexible in its migration policy.

Meanwhile, road transport companies are competing for bonuses or wage increases to attract or retain truck drivers.

“We talk about it in the office and tell ourselves that these bonuses for truck drivers are driving up prices,” jokes Ryan Koningen, 49-year-old project manager in the City of London, who has also noticed bottlenecks. on the shelves, especially “on everyday products”.

Delivery problems also resulted in car factories ceasing production this summer due to a lack of electronic components, and some construction companies ran out of supplies.

And in the last few weeks the shortage has hit iconic stores: McDonalds, Wetherspoon Pubs or, more recently, Coca Cola and IKEA. So many examples of pressure on the government not to have empty shelves for the end of the year holidays.