Bovine Colostrum Market To Reach Valuation of ~US$ 4.3 BN BY 2027 Global bovine colostrum market revenue was valued at ~US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~6.4%, to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027

Bovine Colostrum Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the bovine colostrum market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2027. Revenue generated from the global bovine colostrum market was valued at ~US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~6.4%, to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027.

Increasing Use of Bovine Colostrum Powder in Medical Nutrition Food Boosts Growth Prospects

Medical nutritional food supports pregnant women and patients with conditions such as diabetes, other disorders, or severe illnesses by enhancing the immune system, and ensures intake of essential nutrients and supplements. These nutrition-packed foods are available through prescriptions from doctors, physicians, and health professionals. According to a field survey conducted by ColoPlus AB in 2015 on medical food, the use of colostrum in medical nutritional food strengthens the immune system of children diagnosed with acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS). It also helps in reducing diarrhea and immune deficiency-related disorders.

Immunoglobulin present in colostrum include IgM (Immunoglobulin-M), IgA (Immunoglobulin-A), and IgG (Immunoglobulin-G) of which, Immunoglobulin-G is the predominant one that breaks down or destroys the pathogens in the bloodstream. Bovine colostrum has around 20% amount of IgG that is greater than human colostrum (2% IgG). Presence of Immunoglobulin-G provides passive immunity to the human body to prevent from infections/diseases caused by viruses and bacteria. This is anticipated to fuel growth of the colostrum powder market globally over the forecast period.

Anti-aging Properties of Colostrum-based Cosmetics & Skin Care to Boost Sales

Growth in the cosmetics industry has led to strategic shifts in the industry, such as combinations of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals for reversing the biological ageing process by using enriching cosmetic products with bovine colostrum. Usage of bovine colostrum on a regular basis reduces wrinkles on the face. The human growth factor present in colostrum helps in cell regeneration when used on a daily basis. These hormones stimulate cell growth in the dermal layer of the skin, which ultimately improves elasticity and thickness of the skin, thus reducing the problems related to ageing.

Bovine colostrum rejuvenates and regenerates skin cells, owing to properties such as lactoferrin and immunoglobulin IgA, which are used in various lotions, creams, and makeup products. These combinations have resulted an increase in the demand for colostrum-based cosmetics and skin care products worldwide.

Organic Bovine Colostrum Gaining Traction

Demand for organic colostrum powder is increasing in developed as well as developing countries, while the demand for conventional colostrum powder continues to remain sluggish. Organic colostrum powders contain nutritional ingredients, while conventional colostrum powders contain lactose monohydrate, which needs to be avoided by lactose intolerant consumers. As a result, demand for organic colostrum products is outpacing that of conventional colostrum products, and the trend is only expected to continue over the forecast period.

Strong Promotional Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Create Awareness and Attract Consumers to Boost Growth

Informative advertisement for bovine colostrum is one area that is found lacking, making strong marketing and promotional strategies the best opportunity for players to expand their reach and share in the bovine colostrum market. With the help of suitable advertisements, manufacturers will be able to expand their consumer base, as consumers will become aware of the benefits of bovine colostrum products. Promotions of such products can be done using popular mediums such as short films, audio-visual means such as televisions, radio, or plays, distribution of leaflets and social media. Social media is the best platform for the promotion of any product, and manufacturers may gain benefits by marketing their products by collaborating with influencers on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

