Bpb Krüger boss: “The end of the popular holidays is sealed.”

Once they hit 30% and above, the CDU and SPD now have to fight more and more for votes. Popular parties are a thing of the past, says Thomas Krüger of the Federal Agency for Civic Education.

Berlin (dpa) – From the point of view of the President of the Federal Agency for Civic Education, Thomas Krüger, the era of popular parties is over. “The federal elections are a turning point in post-war history,” he told the Germany news channel. “Because the end of the popular holidays is sealed.”

In the elections a week ago, the SPD won, but only with 25.7%. The union had fallen to 24.1 percent. In 2005, the two popular parties had always reached around 30% or more. After that, the SPD had already dropped to the 20 degree mark, and now the Union has collapsed as well.

“And the personalization is unstoppable,” Krüger said. “This means: parties are not allowed to act ideologically, but must act according to criteria of reason and for a limited period of time.” From his point of view, it can also be “a gain if a larger party system develops”, as he explained. Since the AfD entered the Bundestag in 2017, the parliament has comprised seven parties.

With the arrival of the Association of Voters of South Schleswig (SSW) with one member, eight parties are now represented in the Bundestag. The party of the Danish minority and the national Frisians, as a party of the national minority, is excluded from the five per cent threshold. Until the installation of the Greens in 1983 – apart from the first years – there was only the CDU / CSU, the SPD and the FDP.