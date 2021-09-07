BPO Business Analytics Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “BPO Business Analytics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global BPO business analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
BPO business analytics is a data management tool that assists business process outsourcing (BPO) organizations to perceive potential customers, make strategic decisions, improve business proficiency and competitiveness, and optimize operational costs. The increasing penetration of machine learning, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) in business processes have increased the utilization of analytics to manage large volume and complex data sets. Several organizations subcontract their analytics tasks to business process outsourcing (BPO) companies for reducing the cost of hiring in-house staff, along with focusing on their core business operations.
Market Trends
The increasing adoption of BPO business analytics across various industries is augmenting the market growth. The rising number of business startups and the increased utilization of analytics across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are further driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing deployment of cloud-based BPO services due to their reliability, scalability, and agility is also strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has escalated the demand for business analytics in the healthcare industry for efficiently managing medical data, such as the availability of hospital beds and records of patients. Besides this, several BPO service providers are adopting numerous strategies for the implementation of their services through online portals, which will continue to drive the market for BPO business analytics in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Accenture PLC
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Exlservice Holdings Inc.
- Genpact Limited
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Infosys Limited, Mu Sigma Inc.
- NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)
- TATA Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)
- Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)
- Wipro Limited
- WNS Global Services.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, deployment type, application, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Offering:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Application:
- Finance & Accounting
- Human Resources
- Knowledge Process Outsourcing
- Procurement & Supply Chain
- Customer Services
- Others
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
