Brachytherapy Market 2021-2027 Remarkably Focusing on Top Market Drivers and Opportunities,Advanced Technologies

Brachytherapy, the name given to the treatment of cancer using radiation, has been around since the 1970’s when it had been discovered that patients who had high levels of melatonin in their blood showed an increased rate of response to radiation. the idea behind this phenomenon was that the patient’s body was producing an more than the hormone. the idea was that this hormone was liable for the patient’s sensitivity to radiation. Brachytherapy is actually an equivalent procedure but rather than radiation being applied to the affected area, it’s applied to the skin. rather than being applied to the skin, it’s often applied on to the tissue of the interior organs so as to realize better results.

Market Dynamics

High prevalence of cancer is predicted to propel growth of the brachytherapy market. as an example , consistent with the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there’ll be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths within the U.S. Moreover, increasing adoption of adaptive breast brachytherapy treatment is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in August 2020, Advanced radiotherapy , LLC completed the installation of the AccuBoost Digital platform at the Central Florida Cancer Institute, U.S.

Approval and launch of signal MRI markers is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the brachytherapy market. as an example in January 2021, C4 Imaging, a developer of medical devices, received FDA 510(k) clearance for Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker to be used with Isoray’s Cesium-131. Moreover, adoption of machine learning in brachytherapy is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in October 2020, RaySearch Laboratories AB, a Sweden-based medical technology company that develops software utilized in radiotherapy of cancer, announced to present further advances in machine learning and support for brachytherapy at ASTRO 2020.

Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the brachytherapy market, due to launch of latest products within the region. as an example , in June 2019, Isoray, Inc. announced to launch the facility of Blu campaign introducing a replacement look and pity the Cesium product group at the American Brachytherapy Society’s annual meeting.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the brachytherapy market include, Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Theragenics Corporation, Sun Nuclear Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, IsoRay Medical, Cianna Medical, iCAD Inc., and CIVCO Medical Solutions.

Major players operating within the brachytherapy market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in November 2020, Elekta introduced Elekta Studio with its launch of the ImagingRing, a complicated interventional CT system that revolves round the patient and enables clinicians to conduct the whole brachytherapy workflow.

