Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 6,222.47 Mn by 2027 | Analysis By TIP

According to The Insight Partners market research study of Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Condition, and End User. The global brain aneurysm treatment market is expected to reach US$ 6,222.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,184.15 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global brain aneurysm treatment market and the factors driving market along with those that act as restraints.

The global brain aneurysm treatment market, based on the type, is segmented into medications and surgery. The medication segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, surgery segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of surgery segment is prominently attributed to effectiveness of surgeries for the treatment of brain aneurysm. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals and clinics.

The brain aneurysm treatment market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm and associated risk factors and rise in research and development activities are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the brain aneurysm treatment market are Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd, Penumbra, Inc., Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KANEKA CORPORATION, adeor medical AG, and Evasc Medical Systems Corp among others.

The report segments global brain aneurysm treatment market as follows:

Global Brain aneurysm treatment Market – By Type

Surgery

Medication

Global Brain aneurysm treatment Market – By Condition

Unruptured Aneurysm

Ruptured Aneurysm

Global Brain aneurysm treatment Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



