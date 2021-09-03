Brain Monitoring Market 2021-2026 Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Masimo Corporation, NeuroWave Systems Inc. etc.

Brain Monitoring Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

Los Angeles, USA, Global News : Source: Straits Research – Global Brain Monitoring Market Review 2021 Forecast to 2029 – Analysis by Type, Application, End-User, Industry Vertical, and Region’ into its vast depository of research reports. Top Industry Players Overview: Medtronic Plc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Masimo Corporation

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Resmed, Inc.

NatusMedical Incorporated

Brain monitoring devices are used to track and diagnose neurological disorders by studying the shape and functionality of the brain. This method includes the use of various brain imaging instruments to monitor brain processes, such as electroencephalography devices, intracranial pressure sensors, and magnetoencephalography. Furthermore, these methods help map neuronal and electrical activity in the brain. At present, there is a rise in demand from health care professionals for electroencephalography instruments.

The brain monitoring market was estimated at USD 6,150 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By Product

Device

Computerized Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanners

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners

Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

Electromyography (EMG) Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Cerebral Oximeters

Accessories

Electrodes

Sensors

Caps

Pastes and Gels

Batteries

By Application

Parkinson’s Disease

Traumatic Brain Injury

Epilepsy

Dementia

Stroke

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Neurology Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Brain Monitoring Country Level Analysis:

Most of the countries are estimated to emerge as a fastest growing region and hold the largest market share in the global industrial Brain Monitoring market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

