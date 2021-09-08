Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro calls on his supporters to the rescue

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, weakened by his catastrophic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption allegations against his family, called on his supporters on Tuesday to take to the streets in hopes of getting back on the saddle .

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 6:00 am

Marc Thibodeau The press

At a first demonstration in the capital Brasilia, the controversial right-wing extremist politician reiterated his attacks on the Supreme Court, which is investigating him by presenting himself as a target for undemocratic maneuvers.

“We don’t want a separation. We don’t want to fight with other powers. But we cannot allow anyone to endanger our freedom, ”said the head of state, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

He took up the subject later at a second demonstration in São Paulo in front of a few hundred thousand supporters, apparently among the hoped-for “millions”.

As mobilization day approached, Jair Bolsonaro had warned that this would represent an “ultimatum” for the country’s highest court.

These repeated threats fuel fears of a coup by the former soldier who is worst in the polls a year before the next presidential election.

“For fear of a new coup”

In an unusual outing earlier this week, a group of former left-wing politicians from several countries denounced the situation in Brazil in an open letter and accused the president of orchestrating a riot mirroring the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington in January.

“People live in fear of another coup d’état… It’s really scary to always have to wonder what will become of us,” says Rafael Soares Gonçalves, researcher at the Institute of Social Work at the Pontifical University of Janeiro.

The Brazilian national thinks it is possible that the president’s excursions are just a ploy, as he has often resorted to “crazy speeches” in the past to divert public attention from the difficulties and economy.

In any case, I cannot imagine that Bolsonaro would agree to transfer power to anyone other than himself.

Rafael Soares Gonçalves, researcher in the Social Work Department of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro

The researcher does not see how the head of state can hope to win the next election democratically. “For now, he is given the loser in all scenarios,” he notes.

Jean Daudelin, Brazil specialist at Carleton University, doesn’t think the Brazilian army would support an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in favor of Jair Bolsonaro.

Although there are several high-ranking soldiers among its ministers, relations are not in good shape. The situation was made clear in March by the departure of several army commanders in response to the dismissal of the Defense Minister, a respected general.

The real threat, says Mr. Daudelin, comes more from the military police, which in principle are subordinate to the governors of the individual states.

President Bolsonaro is popular with these police officers who, given the size of the criminal gangs operating in the country, can easily create a real security mess by striking, the analyst notes.

If we do not support the far right politician, we cannot rule out that the army may be tempted to use the chaos to recapture the country for their own benefit.

“When you start a riot, you never know what will become of it. All the more so in a country like Brazil, where democracy is still fragile, ”says Rafael Soares Gonçalves.

Pandemic management criticized

Like former US President Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro continues to criticize the existing electoral system in his country, arguing that it needs to be reformed to avoid fraud. The efforts of his supporters in Congress in this regard were unsuccessful, however.

Jean Daudelin warns that any allegation of massive fraud after the 2022 elections would have no prospect of success “as it simply does not have the institutional support Trump had” to attempt the maneuver.

The front runner is currently ex-President Luiz Inacio Lulu da Silva, who regained his right to stand in the spring after the Supreme Court overturned corruption convictions against him.

The strong man on the left is increasingly criticizing the Brazilian president, particularly accusing him of turning the COVID-19 pandemic into a “weapon of mass destruction”.

Brazil has one of the worst records in the world, with more than 20 million confirmed cases of infection and nearly 600,000 deaths.

Jair Bolsonaro hoped that after the end of the last wave an economic recovery would follow and improve his image with the population, but the delta variant has changed the situation, notes Soares Gonçalves, who adds inflation and a gallop to the agony of the population Drought driving up energy costs.

“The Brazilians are really tired of everything we have to go through. It’s so surreal, ”he concludes.