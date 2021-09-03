Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro Issues “Ultimatum” to Supreme Court

(Brasilia) The protests, scheduled for September 7, will constitute an “ultimatum” for two Supreme Court justices with whom Jair Bolsonaro started a multi-week standoff, the Brazilian president warned on Friday.

The far-right leader will take part in these demonstrations of support for his government, which he hopes will turn out to be massive across the country on Tuesday to mark the national holiday, an attempted show of force amid an institutional crisis.

“We cannot allow one or two people to use their power to steer the country in a different direction,” Bolsonaro said at an official ceremony in the state of Bahia (northeast).

“The message you leave on the street next Tuesday will be an ultimatum for these two people. Respect the Constitution, our freedom and understand that you are going in the wrong direction, ”he added.

The head of state referred to the judges of the Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso.

In particular, the first decided to initiate proceedings against the President for disseminating false information and ordered searches of several of his supporters who were suspected of having organized or financed anti-democratic demonstrations.

Judge Moraes went further on Friday, issuing an arrest warrant against Bolsonarist blogger Wellington Macedo on suspicion of planning violent protests on September 7, Brazil’s independence day.

Luis Roberto Barroso is also President of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) and strongly opposed President Bolsonaro against the electronic voting system.

The head of state, who repeatedly treated Judge Barroso as “idiots”, regularly reports election fraud – without ever presenting any evidence – in particular that he should have been elected on the first tour in 2018.

He also questioned the holding of the 2022 presidential elections, saying in July, for example: “Either we will make clean elections in Brazil or there will be no elections.”

After the Washington Capitol invasion in January, the Brazilian president warned that Brazil would have “an even worse problem than the United States” if it continued to use the electronic voting system when it came to voting in 2022. Governors, MPs and some of the senators.