Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro resigns over threats against the judiciary made “in the heat of the moment”

(Brasilia) On Thursday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro assured his respect for state institutions and reiterated that his serious allegations against the Federal Court of Justice had been pronounced “in the heat of the moment”.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 8:06 pm

“My sometimes haunted words were spoken in the heat of the moment,” pleaded the far-right president in a written statement.

Bolsonaro had doubled his attacks on the Federal Court of Justice (STF) Tuesday in front of thousands of supporters who took to the streets to express their support for Independence Day.

The Supreme Court opened several investigations against him and his entourage, including for spreading false information.

“We don’t want to fight with power. Corn […] We cannot allow a person to endanger our freedom, ”the president said on Tuesday, referring to the judge of the court dealing with the case, Alexandre de Moraes.

“Either the STF boss puts them in their place or that power will bear the consequences that nobody wants,” he added.

In front of a public committed to his cause, he cursed the Supreme Court, but also the electoral system of electronic voting, known as a “farce”.

In an unusually conciliatory tone, Bolsonaro affirmed in his written statement on Thursday that he had never “intended to attack a power”.

“I reaffirm my respect for the institutions of the republic, the driving forces that rule the country,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court reacted very firmly to the “anti-democratic” attacks by President Bolsonaro, asserting that “no one would close the country’s highest court”.