Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro supporters attempt to break into a ministry

(Rio de Janeiro) President Jair Bolsonaro finds himself increasingly isolated on September 7th despite demonstrations of support. A group of protesters attempted to break into the Ministry of Health building on Thursday. Truckers have also blocked highways.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 5:29 pm

Pascale TROUILLAUD Agence France-Presse

However, the fact that the protesters were peaceful and did not march into the Supreme Court or Parliament as feared – in a Brazilian remake of the Washington attack on Capitol Hill in January – was a relief in itself.