Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro supporters attempt to break into a ministry

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
0

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(Rio de Janeiro) President Jair Bolsonaro finds himself increasingly isolated on September 7th despite demonstrations of support. A group of protesters attempted to break into the Ministry of Health building on Thursday. Truckers have also blocked highways.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 5:29 pm

Pascale TROUILLAUD Agence France-Presse

However, the fact that the protesters were peaceful and did not march into the Supreme Court or Parliament as feared – in a Brazilian remake of the Washington attack on Capitol Hill in January – was a relief in itself.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Xiaomi surpasses Apple and becomes the world number 2 in smartphones, according to Canalys – archyworldys

Xiaomi surpasses Apple and becomes the world number 2 in smartphones, according to Canalys – archyworldys

July 29, 2021
Photo of Germany sends frigates for China Sea mission

Germany sends frigates for China Sea mission

August 2, 2021
Photo of Greece | Demonstration against compulsory vaccination for nurses

Greece | Demonstration against compulsory vaccination for nurses

August 29, 2021
Photo of Jihadist attacks in northern Burkina Faso | The death toll rises to 80, including 65 civilians

Jihadist attacks in northern Burkina Faso | The death toll rises to 80, including 65 civilians

August 19, 2021
Back to top button