Brazil | President Bolsonaro calls for a Supreme Court judge to be removed from office

(Brasilia) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called on the Senate to initiate impeachment proceedings against a Supreme Court judge who ordered an investigation into him for comments that cast doubt on the election.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021 at 9:26 pm

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco confirmed that he had received a motion to impeach Alexandre de Moraes, one of the eleven judges on the Supreme Court. He assured that he would “analyze” it, but that such a mechanism “should not be played down or misused”.

This government ally, from whom he has distanced himself, also said he would “not give in to an attack to divide Brazil”.

This is the first time since taking office in January 2019 that Jair Bolsonaro has requested the dismissal of a Supreme Court judge.

On August 4th, after his constant and unproven attacks on the electoral system, Mr de Moraes ordered the opening of an investigation into the head of state for disseminating false information.

Alexandre de Moraes made this decision at the request of the TSE, which had announced that it would initiate an investigation against the head of state for “abuse of political and economic power”. […] in its attacks on the electronic voting system and the legitimacy of the 2022 elections ”.

The judge, who will chair the TSE in the next presidential election in October 2022, said the Supreme Court investigation would seek to determine whether the far-right leader was particularly guilty of “insult, defamation and defamation”.

Mr Bolsonaro, who was supposed to stand for re-election, is not pleading for a return to ballot voting, but for printing receipts after every electronic vote so that the votes can be recounted in the event of a dispute.

A measure rejected by the TSE, which ensures that the current system was never riddled with irregularities and that the printing of paper receipts could, on the contrary, “expose the election to the risks of manipulation of the past”.

The president’s attacks on the electoral system come when he is in a bad situation because its popularity has fallen significantly, particularly due to his management of the coronavirus crisis, which is viewed by professionals as catastrophic.

For several weeks now, Mr Bolsonaro has largely lost in the polls to his sworn enemy, ex-President of the Left Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), if he decides to represent himself.