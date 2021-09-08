Brazil | The Supreme Court is reacting strongly to the Bolsonaro attacks

(Brasilia) The Supreme Court on Wednesday reacted very sharply to the “anti-democratic” attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro the day before during the national holiday demonstrations in Brazil, assuring that “no one would close the country’s highest court”.

The far-right president has been in a stalemate for months with the court, which has opened several investigations against him. On Tuesday he launched violent attacks on the Supreme Court during mass protests by his supporters in Brasilia and Sao Paulo.

“Disregarding the honor of judges, inciting the people to spread hate speech against the institution of the Supreme Court and demanding non-compliance with judicial decisions are undemocratic practices,” said President Luiz Fux.

“Everyone knows who promotes (this type of) speech […] sows not democracy, but a politics of chaos, ”he continued, clearly referring to President Bolsonaro.

“The Supreme Court will never accept threats of independence or intimidation,” added Luiz Fux in a short speech.

Bolsonaro also announced Tuesday that he would reject the rulings of one of the court’s 11 judges, Alexandre de Moraes, who had opened a criminal investigation against him for divulging false information.

Such “disregard for judicial decisions on the initiative of one of the heads of the various powers” […] would not only be an insult to democracy, but a crime of responsibility that would be presented to Congress, ”threatened President Fux.

On Tuesday, President Bolsonaro, in free fall in the polls, tried to make a show of force by calling on his supporters to flock to the streets of major cities.

Before a public committed to his cause, he violently castigated the Supreme Court, but also the electronic voting system known as a “farce”.