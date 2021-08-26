Brazil | Thousands of natives are marching to the Supreme Court over their land

(Brasilia) Thousands of indigenous people in traditional clothing demonstrated in Brasilia on Wednesday, where the Supreme Court was due to give a decisive verdict on the land of their ancestors.

About 6,000 members from 170 tribes, many of whom wore plumed headdresses and wielded bows and arrows, made their way to the seat of the highest Brazilian court in hopes of putting pressure on its eleven judges.

It is the most important indigenous peoples demonstration ever organized in Brazil, according to the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), which is coordinating the mobilization.

Since Sunday, thousands of indigenous people with often painted bodies have pitched tents, singing and dancing near the modernist buildings of the Presidential Palace, Supreme Court and Parliament.

These shimmering rallies will be held quietly for the time being, with organizers urging demonstrators not to clash with riot police on site.

In June the protests for their home countries escalated. Three demonstrators and three police officers were injured by arrows.

The court did not adjourn its ruling on these ancestral lands until Thursday at the earliest, and the discussion of another case continued on Wednesday, as we learned from the court.

The judges must confirm or reject the “temporal thesis” which only recognizes as ancestral lands that were occupied by the natives when the 1988 constitution was promulgated.

However, many tribes were displaced during the upheaval in Brazilian history, particularly under the military regime (1964-85). Back on their land, they are demanding the protection of the status granted to the reserves, which the powerful Brazilian agricultural lobby has refused to accept.

Two indigenous protesters marching to the building of the Supreme Court of Brazil in Brasilia on August 25, 2021. The country’s highest court must hear a case that could lift reservations on their ancestral lands. The court’s decision is unlikely to be known today or this week.

“During the military dictatorship, the state sold our land to farmers. They drove us away, so we weren’t there, ”Ana Patte, an activist of the Xokleng ethnic group, told AFP in 1988.

“They killed us as if we were insects that they had to get rid of in order to grow crops (on our land)”.

By ruling on the specific case of a reserve in the state of Santa Catarina (South) – whether the “temporal thesis” applies to it or not – the Supreme Court is ruling that indirectly affects dozens, if not hundreds, of other reserves that have been in existence for years are controversial.

President Jair Bolsonaro has already warned that “chaos” would result if the “temporal thesis,” which is also favorable to illegal logging and mining exploration, were not upheld by the Supreme Court. He has said in the past that he would never give 1 cm2 of land to the natives.

“Land Invasions”

“If the Supreme Court accepts the ‘temporal thesis’, this could legitimize violence against indigenous peoples and exacerbate conflicts in the Amazon rainforest and other regions,” warned Francisco Cali Tzay, UN special rapporteur on indigenous peoples.

“All of Brazil is indigenous territory,” said Tai Kariri, 28, chief of the Kariri tribe in the state of Paraiba (northeast), “we have always lived there”.

Protesters are also protesting alleged systematic violations of their rights since the far-right president took office in January 2019.

“This government is attacking indigenous peoples,” Syrata Pataxo, a 32-year-old chief of the Pataxo tribe in Bahia state (northeast), told AFP.

“Today all of humanity demands the protection of the Amazon rainforest. But the government wants our forest, the lungs of the planet, to be replaced by soybeans and gold mining, ”says the native, whose body is painted in elaborate patterns.

Jair Bolsonaro supports a bill that would open indigenous land to the exploitation of natural resources.

Two other bills are denounced by the tribes as encouraging “invasions” into their land. One advocates the regularization of illegal land occupations by gold diggers, lumberjacks or breeders.

For environmentalists, protecting the indigenous land is also a means of stopping the destruction of the Amazon, which fell victim to record deforestation under Bolsonaro.

The approximately 900,000 indigenous people of Brazil represent 0.5% of the 212 million inhabitants and their land comprises 13% of the territory of the vast country.