Brazil | Truckers who support Bolsonaro block roads

(Brasilia) Bolsonarian truck drivers put blockades on major roads in more than half of the Brazilian states on Thursday morning, ignoring the president’s call to stop their movement so as not to harm the economy.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 9:50 am

The Infrastructure Department said that only 10% of the roadblocks were lifted in 16 of the 27 states on Wednesday evening.

In an audio message to his supporters, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday evening that these dams were being built in the states of Rio de Janeiro (southeast), Pará (north), Bahia (northeast) or Santa Catarina (south), the progress of Latin America’s first economy “with special needs”.

“That causes bottlenecks, inflation and harms everyone, especially the poorest,” said the right-wing extremist head of state.

Also in the state of Sao Paulo, the richest and most populous in Brazil, which is not on the list of the Ministry of Infrastructure, dams blocked certain main axes, according to the local press.

In the capital Brasilia, dozens of trucks blocked traffic on the main street of the huge Esplanade des Ministries on Thursday morning, from which the police had tried in vain to remove them during the night.

Some of the signs on the trucks said “Military Intervention with Bolsonaro in Power” or “Prison for Corrupt Supreme Court Justices,” noted AFP journalists.

The demonstrations of these truckers began on Tuesday, the Brazilian national holiday, which Jair Bolsonaro wanted to make a day of mobilizing his supporters on the streets of the big cities.

The president, very badly polled, has indicted crowds in Brasilia and then Sao Paulo, carried out virulent attacks on the Supreme Court or the electoral system, and exacerbated an institutional crisis that has lasted for several months.

In 2018, a major protest movement by truckers, particularly against the rise in fuel prices, paralyzed Brazil and led to food shortages.