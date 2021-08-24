Brazil | Two French people arrested for climbing on Christ the Redeemer in Rio

(Rio de Janeiro) Two young French people were arrested after seeing the sunrise on the imposing statue of Christ, an iconic monument that offers breathtaking views of Rio de Janeiro, as we learned Tuesday from a French consular source.

Clément Dumais and Paul Roux stayed at the site of the 38-meter-high statue after dark on Sunday evening after it had closed.

The two French then entered the inside of the statue before sunrise to come out through a hatch on one of the arms to watch the sun rise over “the wonderful city” and its majestic Guanabara Bay. The distance from one hand to the other of the statue of Christ with arms outstretched is 28 meters.

This photo, taken on March 24, 2021, during the renovation of the monument, shows the hatch in the arm of the statue, from which the two French emerged on Sunday evening.

But that was the end of the adventure for the two young men from the Paris region. They were arrested Monday, then released after paying bail of 10,000 reais (2370 Canadian dollars) and appearing before a judge, the same source said.

The Rio Tourist Police, which AFP contacted, did not comment on the affair and stated that they were “in the process of verifying” the facts.

The two French born in the 90s are looking for thrills with dizzying performances on iconic buildings in Dubai, New York or Paris, of which they post photos and videos on social networks.

The statue of Christ, the 90th anniversary of which will be celebrated in October, has just been restored with professional climbers who are equipped with climbing harnesses and work above nowhere.

It had already suffered break-ins during previous renovations. In 1991 and 2010 Christ was smeared with graffiti.

Along with the Rio Sugar Loaf, Christ the Redeemer, located on the top of Corcovado Hill, is the most visited place in the tourist capital of Brazil.

It receives almost two million tourists every year. But by day.