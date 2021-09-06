Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Ameda, Koninklijke Philips, Lansinoh Laboratories

A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title “Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Research Report 2021” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ameda Inc. (United States), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Handi-Craft Company (United States), Mayborn Group (United Kingdom), NanobÃ©bÃ© (United States), Medela AG (Switzerland), NUK USA LLC (United States), Pigeon Corporation (Japan), Kiinde (United States), NurtureRight (Hong Kong)

Breast milk storage bags and bottles allow you to keep breast milk in one place (your fridge or freezer) for later use. They are different from storage bags that you used for food (for example, you cannot replace a plastic sandwich bag). Breast milk storage bags are much thicker and BPA free and approved by the FDA for the storage and protection of breast milk during transportation, thawing, and freezing. Most breast milk storage bags have an ounce or milliliter markings on the side to measure the volume of milk you are storing and feeding. This can be especially helpful when you are working again. When purchasing breast milk storage bags, it is important to consider a few things, e.g. B. ensure that they are made of food-safe plastic and check for security or tamper-evident sealing.

Market Drivers

Increase In the Demand for Baby Care Products

Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

Rapid Increase in Number of New Born or Infants across the Globe



Market Trend

Increasing Awareness among Consumers Regarding Child Care and Hygiene in Emerging Economies

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Healthcare Spending

Market Challenges

Lack of Awareness About the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

