Breath Analyzer Market by types, applications, countries, companies and forecasts to 2027 covered during a latest research

Breath analyzers are medical devices that are wont to detect various compounds from exhaled breath of a private . Breath analyzer mostly wont to detect the blood alcohol content though it also can be wont to detect the drugs, tuberculosis, asthma, and other diseases associated with the systema respiratorium . However, it cannot measure the blood alcohol concentration directly, and further requires analysis of blood sample.

The increasing road accidents thanks to over consumption of alcohol and therefore the laws which are enforced for prevention of this things are allowing the utilization of breath analyzers by enforcement agencies or by person himself. Breath analyzers could be utilized in various areas like by traffic policemen to detect over consumption of alcohol during driving, by professionals to limit a drunken person to enter into the corporate premises or the other social places, or are often utilized in medical emergencies where many patients for emergency care are under the influence of alcohol which will provides a diagnostic problem.

Increase in cases of drunk and drive cases are giving rise to road accidents and to stop this rising cases of accidents, government has enforced some mandatory laws. consistent with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014, 31% of deaths were thanks to alcohol impaired driving crashes in U.S. The stringent laws by government are helping to drive the breath analyzer market.

Key players operating the global breath analyzer market includes Akers Biosciences Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, QUEST Products, Lifeloc Technologies, ENVITE- WISMER GmbH, AK GlobalTech corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Intoximeter Inc., Alcovisor, and BACtrack Inc.

