Brigadier General Meyer new commander of the elite KSK unit

The special forces of the army are under special observation after extremist incidents. However, the KSK has already been certified as a successful reform. Now Elite Soldiers have a new boss.

Berlin / Calw (dpa) – Brigadier General Ansgar Meyer (56) is the new commander of the elite Special Forces Command Unit (KSK) of the Bundeswehr. During a roll call in Calw (Baden-Württemberg), he took command of the association of about 1,500 men and women from Brigadier General Markus Kreitmayr.

It had started a reform process after extremist incidents, but was subsequently criticized and investigated due to a campaign to collect ammunition accumulated.

The KSK is responsible for military tasks such as the release of Germans abducted abroad and was recently deployed to the Kabul airlift. Meyer was also the commander of the last German contingent in Afghanistan and had controlled the withdrawal from the NATO mission. Today he takes over the head of an association also under particular observation of federal policy. The 2nd Command Company was disbanded after extreme right-wing incidents.

Bundestag Defense Commissioner Eva Högl called for further clarification of the grievances. “The criminal and disciplinary treatment of far-right activities has yet to be resolved,” said Högl of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “It must be made clear again and again that right-wing extremism has no place – neither in the special forces nor in the Bundeswehr,” Högl said. Meyer brings a lot of experience to this task.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had prescribed a reform program for the KSK. More than 90 percent of the 60 individual measures had been implemented, the Defense Ministry said in a final report in June.

The personal responsibility of the former KSK commanders has remained anonymous. “In retrospect, it must be said that the causes of grievances and unwanted developments go way back to the past, the effects have accumulated over the years and have sometimes emerged as a disturbing bad culture,” the newspaper said. “This unintentionally raises the question of the responsibility of former superiors.