British anti-vaccination campaigns attack Medicines Agency headquarters

This is not the first time that London police have intervened in a demonstration by anti-vaccination activists. The agency wrote on Twitter about several police officers injured.

London (dpa) – A group of suspected immunization opponents attempted to storm the headquarters of the UK drug agency MHRA in London on Friday.

As can be seen from videos on social media, protesters fought fiercely with police guarding various entrances to the building in the east of the British capital. Police said several policemen were injured.

Metropolitan police tweet

British immunization opponents have made repeated attempts in recent weeks to break into media buildings in London. At the end of August, a group succeeded in occupying the home of the TV production company ITN. Similar scenes occurred in early August at the former BBC headquarters in west London, which was accidentally targeted by anti-vaccination authorities.