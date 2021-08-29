British government criticized for handling Afghanistan crisis

(London) Hundreds of Afghans allowed to leave the country left behind, the controversial evacuation of dogs and cats, lack of preparation: The British government was sharply criticized on Sunday for its management of the evacuation operation in Afghanistan that was completed on Saturday.

A plane carrying the last British soldiers left Kabul on Saturday evening, which prematurely ended twenty years of presence in Afghanistan alongside the American armed forces.

Shortly before that, the last flight, which only evacuated civilians, was a few days before August 31, which the United States had set for its withdrawal from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country in a flash.

Twenty years after Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair’s eagerness to stand up in Afghanistan in the name of the war on terror with the United States, London shares with its American ally the humiliation of a hasty exit – even if the Conservative government criticized Washington’s decision this summer withdraw his troops.

In a video posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the British intervention “even though we would have liked we hadn’t gone like this”.

He assured the families of the 457 British soldiers who fell in Afghanistan over the past twenty years that they did not “die in vain” to protect the West from new attacks in that country and to provide access to education for millions of girls.

With regard to the evacuations, the leader spoke of “the culmination of a mission as we have never seen it in our lives”. It exfiltrated more than 15,000 people in two weeks, including around 8,000 Afghans who are eligible for the UK-based Afghan Personnel Program.

Lack of “strategy”

Critical voices, however, felt that if the government had been better prepared, much more could have been saved.

“We could have done better,” complained former head of the British Army, Richard Dannatt, on Times Radio, referring to “chaotic extractions”.

Conservative MP and former military man Tobias Ellwood lamented on LBC radio the lack of “strategy” and “political leadership” of the executive on this issue.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admitted Friday that up to 150 British nationals and between 800 and 1,100 eligible Afghans could not be exfiltrated.

The number could even reach 9,000, officials anonymously quoted in the Sunday Times denouncing the executive’s unpreparedness.

The Observer quoted a whistleblower in the Foreign Ministry on Sunday that 5,000 emails from MPs and associations reporting threatened Afghans were not read.

“We have always warned that due to the security situation in Afghanistan we cannot evacuate everyone who wishes,” the ministry countered in the weekly newspaper, ensuring that it worked 24 hours a day to sort incoming messages and calls.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to move “heaven and earth” to continue after Dec.

A member of the government even accused Dominic Raab, head of diplomacy, in the Sunday Times of “doing nothing” to establish links with neighboring countries such as Pakistan, from where prospective Afghans can join the UK.

Raab had previously been criticized for his vacation in Crete in August when Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Worse still, the government, which admitted a mistake, was accused of endangering the lives of Afghan collaborators after a Times reporter found documents on the floor of the evacuated British embassy in Kabul identifying seven of them.

In addition to the outrage, the executive approved the evacuation of around 200 dogs and cats from Kabul, who were brought to an animal shelter by a former marine who was able to leave Kabul on a specially designed flight in the final hours of Saturday.

The Afghan employees of the association and their relatives could not reach the airport to be evacuated themselves.