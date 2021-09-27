British warship crosses the Taiwan Strait

(Taipei) A British warship crossed the Taiwan Strait on Monday, the Royal Navy said, sailing in waters Beijing claims to be rare for a non-US ship.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 7:08 am

The announcement was made on the Twitter account of HMS Richmond, a frigate that is used in the attack group of the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“After a busy time with our partners and allies in the East China Sea, we are now on our way across the Taiwan Strait to visit Vietnam and the Vietnamese People’s Navy,” the tweet reads.

According to local media, it will be the first British warship to pass the strait, also known as the Formosa, that separates Taiwan from mainland China.

In 2019, a British Navy surveillance ship, the HMS Enterprise, took this route.

Beijing’s initial response to the adoption of HMS Richmond remained measured on Monday.

“We hope that the countries concerned can do more to build mutual trust between the countries and to maintain peace and security in the region,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying during a press conference.

US ships regularly conduct “freedom of navigation” exercises on this sea route, provoking angry reactions from Beijing, Taiwan and surrounding waters, and much of the South China Sea as claimed under its sovereignty.

But the United States and most other countries consider the area to be international waters that must be open to all ships.

Until recently, the controversial crossings of the strait were largely the work of the United States Navy.

But as Beijing increases its military threats against Taiwan, more and more countries are taking this route.

For example, French, Canadian and Australian warships have provoked Beijing’s anger in recent years by operating between mainland China and Taiwan.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng confirmed the passage of a foreign ship to reporters without giving his country of origin.

The UK Ministry of Defense did not respond to requests for comment on the announcement.

Taiwan and its 23 million people live under the constant threat of an invasion by the communist regime in Beijing, which has promised to retake the island by force if necessary.

Military, diplomatic and economic pressure from mainland China has increased since the 2016 election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who sees the island as “already independent” rather than part of “one China”.

China’s fighter jets made a record 380 forays into Taiwan’s Defense Zone last year, and those incursions have already exceeded 400 in the first eight months of 2021.