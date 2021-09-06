Bullet-Resistant Glass Market 2021: Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2028 Bullet-Resistant Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by End-User (Automotive, Defense and Military, Banking and Finance, Construction, Others); Application (Defense and VIP Vehicles, Cash-in-Transit Vehicles, Commercial Buildings, Government and Law Enforcement, ATM Booths and Teller Stations, Others); Product Type (Polycarbonate, Acrylic, Glass-Clad Polycarbonate, PVB) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Bullet-resistant glass is basically produced using ballistic materials such as polycarbonate, glass-clad polycarbonate, acrylic, and thermoplastics that can withstand any damage caused by small projectiles and bullets. Bullet-resistant glass is available in varying thicknesses according to end-user demand. End-users of bulletproof security glass mainly include the financial services industry, construction industry, automotive industry, and others such as the marine industry & aerospace industry. A typical bulletproof glass consists of various layers of thermoplastics & laminated glasses, which are further layered together to form a thick bulletproof glass. On the stroke of a bullet, these glasses can handle the pressure very easily pertaining to the pressure created by the bullet on the glass. Due to such advanced features, these bulletproof glasses are quite a preferred choice in military bases and other armored vehicles in huge numbers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The bullet-resistant glass market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in defense & VIP vehicles, cash-in-transit vehicles, commercial buildings, government & law enforcement, ATM booths & teller stations, and others. Increasing economic output, along with defense investments, as well as the growth of construction, financial, and automotive sectors, are factors expected to significantly impact the growth of the bullet-resistant glass market. Furthermore, rising concerns regarding public safety and security and rising applications of these glasses will emerge as the major driving forces. However, the failure of locally manufactured bullet-resistant glass to meet international quality standards, high costs of raw materials, and low-cost imports from China are factors anticipated to adversely hamper the growth of the bullet-resistant glass market. Nevertheless, ongoing infrastructural developments in the financial sector offer various opportunities for bullet-resistant glass manufacturers, as financial institutions, especially in rural areas, are vulnerable to burglary and vandalism.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bullet-Resistant Glass Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bullet-resistant glass market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end-user, and geography. The global bullet-resistant glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bullet-resistant glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bullet-resistant glass market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the bullet-resistant glass market is segmented into polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate, and PVB. The bullet-resistant glass market on the basis of the application is classified into defense & vip vehicles, cash-in-transit vehicles, commercial buildings, government & law enforcement, atm booths & teller stations, and others. On the basis of end-user, global bullet-resistant glass market is bifurcated into automotive, defense & military, banking & finance, construction, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bullet-resistant glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bullet-resistant glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bullet-resistant glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bullet-resistant glass market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global bullet-resistant glass market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from bullet-resistant glass market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bullet-resistant glass in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bullet-resistant glass market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the bullet-resistant glass market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

American Glass Products

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

China Specialty Glass AG

Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited

Guardian Glass

Nippon Sheet Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Schott AG

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp

Total Security Solutions

