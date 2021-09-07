Bundestag adopts new corona benchmark

Berlin (dpa) – To continue the fight against the corona pandemic in autumn and winter, the Bundestag must adopt new regulations shortly before the elections.

The number of corona patients in regional clinics should be anchored as the most important criterion for possible further restrictions – this should replace the previous focus on the number of infections, which is no longer considered significant given the progress of vaccination. In addition, employees of daycares, schools and retirement homes should be able to be asked by the employer if they are vaccinated during the time of the crisis.

The new regulations are also expected to create clarity for the near future, in which the formation of a government should be clarified. The Federal Council must also give its approval in a special meeting on Friday.

The new corona indicators

In the future, the Länder should be largely able to determine locally when stricter daily restrictions will be necessary. The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 population in seven days should be an “essential benchmark” for action. However, “other indicators” should also be taken into account. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, the intensive capacities available and the number of people vaccinated are mentioned. Countries should then be able to determine where the critical threshold values ​​lie.

The background is that the number of new infections (incidence) previously used as a central indicator no longer has such a strong and direct impact on hospital burden given the millions of people who have been vaccinated. So far, the law on protection against infections has given fixed and uniform values ​​from which the incidence over seven days should occur for federal states or local authorities: from 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, for example with “comprehensive protective measures”.

New vaccine information

In the future, employers should be able to request information about a corona vaccination or recovered Covid disease from employees in daycares, schools and nursing homes. Because there particularly vulnerable groups of people would be taken care of, and because of the proximity, many people would be at risk of infection. Thus, for reasons of protection against infection, it may be necessary to employ employees “differently or to refrain from employing unvaccinated persons (in certain areas)” depending on their vaccination status and antibodies.

The possibility is only to apply during the established “epidemic situation of national scope”, which the Bundestag extended for another three months last week. The data should be collected directly from the employee. “The voluntary nature of the decision to request vaccine protection is not affected,” says the project.

Quarantine in schools

Already on Monday evening, the majority of federal state health ministers voted in favor of simpler quarantine rules for corona cases in schools. In principle, quarantine should no longer be ordered for the whole class in one case, according to a decision taken after consulting the federal government on Monday. Children without symptoms who are in quarantine as close contacts should be able to end it with a negative test no sooner than after five days. The chairman of heads of state departments, Klaus Holetschek (CSU) of Bavaria, said this should serve as a “guardrail” for health authorities. The decision was adopted with the abstention of two countries.

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) told the German news agency: “This will increase acceptance of the rules. The correct approach is that the duration and number of affected people in quarantine be moderately restricted. This will ensure that classroom instruction is maintained for as many children and young people as possible. “But it’s also important that health authorities always look at the individual case.”