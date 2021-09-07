Bundestag approves multibillion-dollar aid fund after flooding

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundestag on Tuesday decided on the multibillion-dollar aid fund for victims of the catastrophic floods of mid-July in western Germany.

Around 30 billion euros will be spent over the next few years for reconstruction. The Federal Council is due to approve the new regulations at an extraordinary session on Friday.

Storms with unusually heavy rainfall had triggered a flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. Entire areas have been literally torn up or devastated by masses of water. So far, around 190 deaths have been counted and several people are still missing.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has pledged long-term support to the regions affected by the floods. Reconstruction will take “the power of maintenance,” Merkel said in what will likely be the last plenary session before parliamentary elections. Those affected would not be forgotten.

16 billion euros from the reconstruction fund should flow this year. Construction aid is provided if the damage is not covered by insurance. The construction aid is being given in addition to the $ 1 million emergency aid that was decided in July, which is expected to help overcome acute emergencies immediately after heavy rains and catastrophic floods.

The federal government alone provides two billion euros for the restoration of federal infrastructure such as highways and bridges. The remaining 28 billion will be shared equally between the Länder and the federal government. However, countries do not have to pay their share immediately. First, the federal government spreads the money, then states stutter half of their federal government money over a 30-year period

“We need to move faster when it comes to climate protection”

Union parliamentary deputy Andreas Jung said money could not ease the pain of loved ones. The promise that people will not be left alone will now be kept. Jung also said: “We must speed up climate protection.” Extreme weather events have multiplied. Green politician Sven-Christian Kindler said: “We have no time to waste, we must act now. It takes courage to change.

Concretely, a law was passed to create a special fund “Development aid 2021”. The reason indicated that the heavy rains and catastrophic floods had caused damage of unimaginable proportions and extraordinary emergencies in some areas. “Many citizens, businesses and other institutions find themselves literally with nothing and in urgent need of solidarity aid. Repairing damage and reconstruction is a “national task”.

In order to avoid a wave of bankruptcies, the obligation to file for bankruptcy for companies which have experienced financial difficulties as a result of the flood must be suspended by the end of January 2022 – as long as the companies concerned carry out ” financing or restructuring negotiations ”and therefore have justified prospects Renovation exists.