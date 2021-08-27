Bundeswehr soldiers return from Afghanistan today | Free press

The Bundeswehr is no longer deployed at Kabul airport. During the day, the soldiers and planes should be back in Germany.

Wunstorf (AP) – The Bundeswehr plans the return of the soldiers deployed in the evacuation mission in Afghanistan for Friday afternoon. Their arrival was scheduled for around 4 p.m. at Wunstorf airbase in Lower Saxony, the Bundeswehr announced at the end of the evening.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) flew Thursday evening to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, where the force has its logistics center for the mission. She was accompanied by Bundestag Defense Commissioner Eva Högl as her office reported, and Bundeswehr Inspector General General Eberhard Zorn as the Defense Ministry announced on Twitter . “The evacuation operation in Kabul was extremely dangerous. The Bundeswehr has brought as many people as possible to safety there under the most difficult conditions, ”he said.

The Bundeswehr on Thursday ended its airlift from the Afghan capital Kabul under dramatic circumstances after eleven days. The departure of the last plane to neighboring Uzbekistan was overshadowed by terrorist attacks at the airport gates that had been feared for days. According to the minister, 5,347 people were evacuated from at least 45 countries, including about 500 Germans and more than 4,000 Afghans. Now all German soldiers, diplomats and police have left the country. The A400M of the German armed forces returns to Germany from Uzbekistan.