Burkina prohibits imports of poultry from Benin

Burkina Faso is afraid of bird flu, a contagious, viral and highly contagious animal disease. The country’s authorities yesterday, Friday 20 August, banned imports of poultry and bird products from countries such as Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo. The Ministry of Animal Resources, author of the ban, said that Benin reported outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) to the World Organization for Animal Health yesterday, Friday 20 August.

Report any massive poultry mortality to the authorities

Togo did so on July 28th and Côte d’Ivoire on August 12th. In this situation, Burkina Faso must protect itself and avoid the reintroduction of avian flu on its soil, explains the statement from the Ministry of Animal Resources, for which an increase in epidemiological surveillance and border controls is required.

The Burkinabé ministry has also asked the heads of the decentralized technical services to carry out awareness-raising campaigns to prevent them from adopting risky behavior and reporting massive poultry mortality to the authorities.

