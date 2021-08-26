Business Process Management Market Growth to 2026: Newgen Software (India), AuraPortal (US), Bonitasoft (France), IBM (US), Software AG (Germany), Appian (US)

The Business Process Management Market research report is prepared by an in-depth analysis of the present market status and historical data of IT & Telecommunication industry. The report offers valuable insights by studying the significant market segments such as top market players, various global regions, product or Services on demand and their application category. The major objective of this report is to determine the capacity, market share, opportunities, challenges, growth factors, production volume and value, sales data, channels distributors, etc., by qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key segments of Business Process Management Market.

Product Overview

Management of business processes is the institution’s process to improve business activities throughout. It enables organization through the efficiency, efficiency, and adaptability of workflows to changes in the environment. It enables clients to achieve specific goals, including increased business productive output, efficient business user experience, and investment returns. BPM software centralizes the spread of geographical resources and boosts an organization’s efficiency and productivity. Cloud computing technology allows consumers to take advantage of BPM solutions at a low cost. The gradual transition from linear management to integrative management and control is a significant technological advancement in this industry.

Market Highlights

Global Business Process Management Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.60% in 2030.

Global Business Process Management Market to surpass USD 14.07 billion by 2030 from USD 8.7 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.60 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This increase is due to the increasing need for automated processes to bring down the cost of products or services. It is vital to recognize and priorities the processes for re-engineering organizational processes in the small and medium businesses (SMEs) and large companies. BPM solutions maintain the user-friendly and connecting process in the services industry, improving the quality of the service to target consumers.

Global Business Process Management Market: Segments

Platform segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Business Process Management Market is segmented by component Type into platform and service. The BPM platform automates the procedures involved by earlier human intervention and enables employees to concentrate on their core skills. This leads to optimal use of resources and optimized utilization of resources refers to a series of strategies and structures which balance the resources available with the need for companies to achieve preferred business objectives. In addition, BPM software offers professional software to effectively design company rules according to the requirements of the corporate project.

Cloud segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Business Process Management Market is divided by Deployment type into Cloud and on-premises. Cloud segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. During the projected timeframe, the type of cloud deployment is anticipated to accelerate in traction as it provides agility to execute and consume on-demand resources. Industries prefer this kind of deployment, as it provides easy access together with lower capital and operating costs.

SMEs segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Business Process Management Market is bifurcated by size into Large and SMEs. SMEs, the segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. In the event of growing company size, the SMEs implement BPM services to reconfigure the whole business process. These methods are easier to implement in small and medium-sized enterprises than in large companies. Large businesses use BPM solutions in order to control huge resources, including websites, messages, and other intranet portals, from multiple sources. The correct management of the above resources leads to increased output and higher productivity. The solution significantly reduces the need at the highest management level for micro-management, which is expected to be an important reason for its adoption in major companies.

Global Business Process Management Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low-cost cloud solution

Cloud solution software that enables clients to benefit from a low-cost BPM solution presents the main drivers for the corporate process management market. The study indicates that, due to the beneficial service provided by BPM solutions which supports the procurement of clients and the retention in the banking sector, the BFSI sector is expected to represent the highest market share in its BFSI segment.

Increased IT competition

Increasing IT competitiveness offers a way for BPM suppliers, as one of the key drivers of the market growth, to develop effective software that would benefit specific industries. The key drivers for market growth entail profitability, BPM software investment returns, and business coordination and control.

Restraint

Lack of awareness regarding Business Process Management existence

Resistance to BPM solutions by institutional management positions and lack of transparency about the advantages of BPM solutions between end customers hinder the growth in the market.

Global Business Process Management Market: Key Players

Pegasystems (US)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Newgen Software (India)

AuraPortal (US)

Bonitasoft (France)

IBM (US)

Software AG (Germany)

Appian (US)

BP Logix (US)

Creation (US)

OpenText (Canada)

Oracle (US)

ProcessMaker (US)

Kofax (US)

Other Prominent Players

Global Business Process Management Market: Regions

Global Business Process Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Business Process Management Market inAsia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the Global Business Process Management Market. Attributed to the rise in demand for BPM software services, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the projected timeline. BPM software allows an organization to refine its business processes to meet the evolving trends in the industry. During the projected timeframe, the APAC region is predicted to face significant growth potential. The Business Process Management Market was undisputedly led by China and Japan. Meanwhile, the biggest market volume in the forecast period for North America will continue

Global Business Process Management Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Business Process Management Market report also contains analysis on:

Business Process Management Segments:

By Size

Large

SMEs

By Deployment type into

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component Type

Platform

Service

Business Process Management Dynamics

Business Process Management Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

