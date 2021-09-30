Bygmalion case | Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to one year in prison

(Paris) Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to a maximum sentence of one year in prison by the Paris Criminal Court for illegally funding his 2012 presidential campaign in the Bygmalion case.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 5:44 am

The court announced that the judgment will be adjusted directly. This new conviction comes seven months after his conviction for corruption in the so-called “wiretapping” affair.

More details will follow.