Bygmalion case | Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to one year in prison

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 30, 2021
0

(Paris) Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to a maximum sentence of one year in prison by the Paris Criminal Court for illegally funding his 2012 presidential campaign in the Bygmalion case.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 5:44 am

The court announced that the judgment will be adjusted directly. This new conviction comes seven months after his conviction for corruption in the so-called “wiretapping” affair.

More details will follow.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 30, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Objection to the health passport | Another weekend of protest in France

Objection to the health passport | Another weekend of protest in France

August 8, 2021
Photo of Limit | Washington is “studying” the possibility of requesting proof of vaccination

Limit | Washington is “studying” the possibility of requesting proof of vaccination

August 5, 2021
Photo of Clear majority towards the end of all Corona requirements |

Clear majority towards the end of all Corona requirements |

September 25, 2021
Photo of Hanoi turned into an open air prison to fight COVID-19

Hanoi turned into an open air prison to fight COVID-19

September 2, 2021
Back to top button