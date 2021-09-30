Bygmalion case | Sarkozy, sentenced to one year in prison, will appeal

(Paris) Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison for illegally funding his lost 2012 presidential campaign in the Bygmalion case, which he will appeal.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 5:44 am Updated at 8:30 am

Marie DHUMIERES and Alain JEAN-ROBERT Agence France-Presse

Seven months ago he was the first former President of the Fifth Republic to be sentenced to imprisonment – three years, two of which were suspended – for corruption and influence in the so-called “wiretapping affair”. He also appealed against this judgment.

“President Sarkozy, with whom I have just spoken on the phone, has asked me to appeal, which I will do immediately,” said his lawyer Thierry Herzog at the exit of the courtroom of the Paris court.

The former head of state was not present to hear the verdict. During the five weeks of negotiations from May to June, he had only traveled once on the day of his questioning.

A general murmur went through the courtroom at the time his verdict was pronounced, more violent than the prosecution requested (one year including six months probation).

The court requested that it be set up directly at home under electronic surveillance.

“Better than others”

“The pronounced penalty is the maximum of the penalty incurred,” emphasized Me Herzog. “President Sarkozy has never asked to be treated better than anyone else, but he has no reason to be worse off.”

In its judgment, the court took the view that the former tenant of the lysée (2007-2012) had “continued to organize election meetings”, “demanded one meeting per day”, although he had been “warned in writing” that there was a risk that the law would be exceeded, then the actual excess.

“It was not his first election campaign, he had experience as a candidate, he rightly knows his way around,” said President Caroline Viguier.

The former head of state “knew the legal limit” of the approved spending. “He deliberately did not exercise any control over the costs incurred.”

They amounted to a total of 42.8 million euros, almost double the statutory upper limit at the time.

Unlike his 13 co-defendants – former executives of the campaign and the UMP (now LR) and the Bygmalion company that organized the meetings, accountants – Nicolas Sarkozy was not blamed for the double invoicing system that is supposed to hide the explosion in campaign spending approved them assign to the UMP.

The other defendants were all found to varying degrees guilty of involvement in “illegal campaign financing” and of involvement in the conduct of the fraud. “They fabricated forged documents”, “validated false invoices” or “participated in the creation of a forged election campaign account,” the court said.

During the trial, only four defendants – three ex-Bygmalion executives and Jérôme Lavrilleux, the campaign’s deputy director – had partially acknowledged their responsibility. The others had “seen nothing, knew nothing, heard nothing,” the prosecution mocked.

They received sentences of two to three and a half years in prison, some of which were suspended.

All harsh penalties will be adjusted directly, under electronic home surveillance, the president said.

“Fatigue”

Jérôme Lavrilleux, who was sentenced to three years in prison, including one year on probation, announced that he had no intention of appealing his conviction “for the time being”. “I’m sick of it all,” he told reporters.

The ex-executives of Bygmalion and the UMP also have to pay a total of more than 80,000 euros to the Les Républicains party (Ex-UMP) for the damage they suffered.

At the hearing on the day of his interrogation, Nicolas Sarkozy had completely denied everything.

“There were false bills and fictitious agreements, it’s true,” but “the money wasn’t in my election campaign, otherwise it would have been seen,” said the former head of state, who believed that Bygmalion was founded by people who are very close Rival Jean-François Copé – had “eaten up” in his campaign.

His defense asked for his release.

The absence of Nicolas Sarkozy at the hearing during the majority of the trial had denounced the prosecution, who had assessed that it was “above the battle”.

Prosecutor Vanessa Perrée brought the “complete casualness” of those who “visibly regretted nothing” “like the casualness in his election campaign” to life.

The scandal, exposed two years after Mr Sarkozy’s defeat, had sparked several political outbursts on the right.

The condemnation of the former president has generated much reaction on the right. The two presidential candidates from 2022 Valérie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand expressed their “friendship” to him and the president of the LR group in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau, regretted the “unusual and exorbitant severity” of the judgment.

The key dates of the Bygmalion affair

Here are the key dates from the Bygmalion case, in which the Paris Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison for illegally funding his 2012 election campaign:

Exposure of the case

On February 27, 2014, Le Point reaffirmed that Event and Cie, a subsidiary of the Bygmalion communications company, founded by two close members of UMP President Jean-François Copé, paid the party too high for their services during Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidential campaign would have paid. 2012 “at least 8 million euros” without tenders.

On March 5, 2014, the Paris Public Prosecutor opened an investigation.

The Sarkozy campaign challenged

On May 26, 2014, Bygmalion, through the voice of his lawyer Me Patrick Maisonneuve, admitted to having “wrongly” charged the UMP for services that should have been charged to Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign accounts. The lawyer recalls a system that was created “at the request of the UMP” in order to avoid “probable excesses” of the presidential candidate’s campaign accounts.

Speaking of “false bills” then of “real false bills”, he estimates the sums in dispute at “more than 10 million euros”.

Former deputy director of Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign, Jérôme Lavrilleux, admits on BFMTV that the services provided by Bygmalion were wrongly invoiced to UMP.

Start of lessons

On June 27, 2014, the investigating judges Serge Tournaire and Renaud van Ruymbeke were charged with the investigation.

On September 21, 2014, Nicolas Sarkozy, who returned to politics after his defeat in 2012, “learned the name Bygmalion long after the presidential election campaign”.

On October 1, 2014, three former Bygmalion managers, including founders Guy Alvès and Bastien Millot, were charged. Before the judge, Guy Alvès confirmed his involvement in a major fraud that made it possible to conceal campaign accounts.

On June 15, 2015, Jérôme Lavrilleux was charged, in particular, for complicity in the illegal funding of an election campaign.

Sarkozy defends himself

On September 4, 2015, Nicolas Sarkozy, now President of the Republicans (ex-UMP), was heard by the police.

According to a source familiar with the matter, he qualifies the idea of ​​a financial slip in his presidential campaign as a “farce”. He “does not doubt that there is a system of false invoices” between the UMP and Bygmalion, but assures that neither he nor his employees “(could) be informed”.

On October 14, 2015, Jérôme Lavrilleux declared that Mr Sarkozy’s campaign accounts were “overflowing” and criticized the former president for not “assuming” his responsibility in the false billing system.

Charge and transfer to the correctional facility

On February 16, 2016, Nicolas Sarkozy was charged.

On February 3, 2017, Judge Serge Tournaire sent Mr. Sarkozy back to the correctional facility for illegally funding the election campaign. The former head of state is being charged not with the false bills system at the heart of the fraud, but with exceeding the legal threshold for electoral spending of more than 20 million euros.

Thirteen other defendants (ex-UMP executives, campaign team leaders, former Bygmalion leaders) will also be tried.

One year in prison for Sarkozy, who has appealed

On October 25, 2018, the Paris Court of Appeals upheld Mr Sarkozy’s release for prison purposes. The appeals were rejected by the Constitutional Council and then by the Court of Cassation in 2019.

The trial, initially scheduled from March 17, 2021, will be postponed due to the hospitalization of the lawyer of one of the defendants, Jérôme Lavrilleux, who suffers from COVID-19. It will finally take place from May 20th to June 22nd, 2021.

At the hearing, the public prosecutor asked Nicolas Sarkozy to be imprisoned for one year, including six months on probation.

The former president will be sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday for illegally funding his election campaign. His lawyer Me Herzog announced that she would appeal.

His 13 fellow inmates were sentenced to between two and three and a half years in prison, some of which were suspended.