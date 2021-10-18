Calcium Peroxide Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast 2018 – 2028

Calcium Peroxide Market: Introduction

Calcium Peroxide, also known as calcium dioxide (CaO 2 ), is white or yellowish color, powder inorganic compound. Generally, calcium peroxide is manufactured by the reaction between hydrogen peroxide and slaked lime i.e. calcium hydroxide, followed by drying to produce calcium peroxide powder. Usually, Calcium peroxide is used in soil remediation, dough conditioning, seed disinfectant, bleaching of oils, antiseptic, and modification of starches, among other applications. Also, Calcium Peroxide is used as a stabilizer in rubber manufacturing process. Furthermore, calcium peroxide is used for curing the polysulfide sealants that further used in double glazing window units. In precious metal mining such as in gold and silver mining operation, Calcium peroxide is mainly consumed that help to increase recovery yield and to reduce cyanide consumption. Moreover, Calcium peroxide is used as breaker in hydraulic fracturing application.

Calcium Peroxide Market: Dynamics

Globally, the Calcium Peroxide market is being driven by the increasing demand from several industries such as Food, Agrochemicals, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals, among other. Upsurge in demand for the calcium peroxide in food industry for the dough conditioning is a major driving factor for the growth of market. Also, the growth of calcium peroxide is also being supported by raising demand for the manufacturing of agrochemicals across the globe. The increasing demand for personal care products such as in toothpaste wherein it acts as whitening agent, etc., is a major driving factor for the growth of the global Calcium Peroxide market. Moreover, increasing use of calcium peroxide for the manufacturing of cosmetics products is projected to bolster the calcium peroxide market growth. However, the fluctuating prices of raw material have directly affected the prices of calcium peroxide as well. Along with this, the high manufacturing cost of calcium peroxide has also restricted the market growth. Thus, the development of cost effective manufacturing techniques for calcium peroxide will create new opportunities for the growth of market

Calcium Peroxide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade, global Calcium Peroxide market is segmented into;

Food Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of Application, global Calcium Peroxide market is segmented into;

Oxidising agent

Chemical Intermediates

Conditioning Agent

Others

On the basis of Application, global Calcium Peroxide market is segmented into;

Agrochemicals

Chemicals

Food

Cosmetics & personal Care

Others

Calcium Peroxide Market: Regional Outlook

The global Calcium Peroxide market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region (APAC), mainly by the China. In terms of production, significant share of global calcium peroxide market is accounted by the China. With steady growth of end use industries such as agrochemicals, food, and personal care, among other in China and India that in turn drive demand for the Calcium Peroxide market. North America and Europe collectively hold the second spot in terms of market share. Rising demand for personal care products, supported by the raising health awareness and increasing per capita spending in the U.S. and Europe had translated into increasing demand for calcium peroxide. However, government regulation in North America and Europe may effect on the growth of Calcium Peroxide markets. North America and Europe Calcium Peroxide market are expected to register steady growth which is supported by the healthy growth of food industry in these regions, over the forecast period. The MEA and Latin America Calcium Peroxide market are projected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Calcium Peroxide Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Calcium Peroxide market, identified across the value chain include,

Solvay S.A.

PeroxyChem LLC

American Elements Corp.

Kingsfield Inc.

Mahalaxmi Enterprises

Zhengzhou Huize Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanyu Jiehua Chemical Co.,Ltd

Weifang Senya Chemical Co., Ltd

The companies are adopting organic growth strategy i.e. expansion of calcium peroxide production facilities in order to cater the growing demand in developing regions and thus increasing their respective market shares.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

