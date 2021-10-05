California | Al Capone’s Colt will soon be auctioned

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

Firearms owned by Al Capone, one of the world’s most famous gangsters, will soon be auctioned off by his descendants in California.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 7:49 am

The King’s ‘Favorite’ Colt .45 is one of 174 packages that also contain family photos, a letter to his son from his Alcatraz cell, and the bed he shared with his wife in their luxurious Florida mansion.

The collection, which was put up for sale by the Witherells house in Sacramento on October 8, comes from the inheritance Al Capone bequeathed to his widow Mae Capone in 1947, who bequeathed it to her only son, Sonny.

Al Capone was one of the most feared underworld leaders during the prohibition era of the 1920s, when any production or sale of alcohol was officially banned in the United States.

The godfather of the outfit gang in Chicago, nicknamed “Scarface” (“The Scars”), ruled with his extortion network and very violent methods, such as the “Valentine’s Day Massacre,” in which he had seven members of a rival gang, executed the terror in 1929.

Despite all the police on their heels – including the famous Eliot Ness – the gangster is never charged with his violent crimes, but rather with tax evasion, earning him an 11-year prison sentence and passage on the Alcatraz prison island in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Witherells auction house estimates Al Capone’s fetish Colt could fetch $ 150,000, and another of his pistols is valued at $ 30,000 to $ 60,000.

Lots also include a Patek Philippe platinum and diamond pocket watch and other eye-catching jewelry monogrammed with Al Capone’s initials.

The current owners of these items are the gangster’s granddaughters, Diane and Barbara Capone.