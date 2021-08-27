California | Unvaccinated teacher transmits COVID-19 to 18 students

(San Francisco) An unvaccinated teacher at a California elementary school was responsible for at least 26 cases of COVID-19, including 18 high school students, US health officials reported in a study published Friday.

The teacher in question, who is neither male nor female, continued working for two days after the onset of symptoms in May 2021, initially believing he was suffering from allergies.

No mask

This teacher repeatedly failed to wear a mask while teaching in the classroom, despite recommendations in this suburb of San Francisco, Marin County.

The windows and doors to the classrooms were open, the children wore masks.

A total of 12 of his students contracted the disease, including 8 in the front rows.

Importance of the vaccine in school

This incident shows the importance of vaccinating school staff, especially when students are too young to be vaccinated, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States’ leading federal health agency.

It also highlights the need for measures such as wearing a mask properly in the context of the outbreak of the epidemic related to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Six students from another class were also infected. The connection between the two classes, according to the study, was likely to be “in-school interactions”.

All of them were under 12 years old and therefore not suitable for vaccination.

Common in families

Finally, eight other cases were identified among parents or siblings of the students.

Sequencing the virus showed that these cases were due to the Delta variant. Hospitalization was not required.

The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, regretted during a press conference on Friday that “many schools” have decided not to introduce measures such as the compulsory wearing of masks for all indoor spaces.

“Extensive quarantine measures and high case numbers usually occur in schools because they do not follow our recommendations,” she complained, while many parents and officials were concerned about the start of the school year.